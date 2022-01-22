Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 198 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

EHC stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.