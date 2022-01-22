Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.54.

FSM stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

