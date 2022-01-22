American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.11% of Cousins Properties worth $61,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 272,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.