American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $71,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period.

Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58.

