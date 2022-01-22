People s United Financial Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,233 shares of company stock valued at $24,098,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

