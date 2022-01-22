People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $104.80 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $96.96 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.