People s United Financial Inc. Buys 297 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $364.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $278.95 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.18.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.