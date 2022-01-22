People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.32 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

