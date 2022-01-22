People s United Financial Inc. Sells 975 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 331,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.