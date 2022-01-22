Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 846,300 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

NYSE:BBW opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $274.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $95.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,730. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4,485.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.