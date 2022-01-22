American Century Companies Inc. Sells 4,016 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $87,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $113.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

