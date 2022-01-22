American Century Companies Inc. Has $77.82 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 904,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,164 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $77,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CoStar Group by 849.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

