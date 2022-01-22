Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Shares Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 5,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 2,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 37.14% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.