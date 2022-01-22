Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Shares Down 1.8%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 213.58 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.93). 1,650,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 756,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.99).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.82) to GBX 290 ($3.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.91) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 313 ($4.27) to GBX 320 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 420 ($5.73) to GBX 450 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.91) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356 ($4.86).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 226.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.59. The company has a market cap of £555.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 20,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £45,810.89 ($62,506.33).

Wickes Group Company Profile (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.