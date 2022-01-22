Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading Down 1.1%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.49. Approximately 3,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,476,000.

