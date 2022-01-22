ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.73

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.73 and traded as high as $56.55. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 2,768,619 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 347,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 299,982 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 161,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

