California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,269 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $38,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $839,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 804,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 536,245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.