Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 340 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $134.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.08 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

