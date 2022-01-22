Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 443 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,171,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.17. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

