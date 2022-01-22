Bokf Na Invests $1.70 Million in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,683,000 after purchasing an additional 613,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,845,000 after purchasing an additional 700,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.