Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 58.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GPP opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $340.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 273.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Green Plains Partners stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Green Plains Partners were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

