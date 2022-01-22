First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FAM stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

