AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 142.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Kirby by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

