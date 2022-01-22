Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 216,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of C$61.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Namaste Technologies (CVE:N)

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

