Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Down 0.9%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.36). Approximately 302,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 326,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.60. The firm has a market cap of £96.49 million and a PE ratio of -43.75.

About Blackbird (LON:BIRD)

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

