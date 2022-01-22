Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 47,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 21,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

