Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 3,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 40,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$82.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

