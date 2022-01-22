Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 1,983.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,058 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,553,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 802,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 624,529 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 94.1% in the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 648,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 84.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMBT stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

