B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 86,881 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 148,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

