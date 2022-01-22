B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 333 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,405,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.43.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,052.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.99 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,001.01 and a 52 week high of $2,012.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,224.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,522.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

