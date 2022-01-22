B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.22. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.