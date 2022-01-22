Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,059 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,568,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $306,617,000 after acquiring an additional 556,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $174.42 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.76 and a 200-day moving average of $164.26.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

