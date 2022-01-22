Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 67.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 15.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

