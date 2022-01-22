Morgan Stanley Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,043.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $987.21.

NYSE BLK opened at $800.92 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $902.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $901.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

