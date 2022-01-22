Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.13

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 24377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

