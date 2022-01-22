Short Interest in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Grows By 16.6%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 736,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 657.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Grifols has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.48.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

