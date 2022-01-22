Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $484.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $496.00 to $484.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $444.18.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $382.30 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $280.38 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $422.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

