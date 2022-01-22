KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of KEY opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $752,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

