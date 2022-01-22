CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $12.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTMX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 371,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $279.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.59. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

