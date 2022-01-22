26,895 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227,161 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after buying an additional 420,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $72.72 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

