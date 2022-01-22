Bokf Na Invests $1.91 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $79,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,458.34 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,563.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,515.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

