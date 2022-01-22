US Bancorp DE Sells 5,647 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMM. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 96,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBMM stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.