US Bancorp DE Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 134.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SMMD opened at $59.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.