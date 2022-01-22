Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth about $68,421,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 163,901 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

