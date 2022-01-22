Router Protocol Price Reaches $7.17 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.17 or 0.00020137 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.28 million and $14.86 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 60.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,171,959 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

