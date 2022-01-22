Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after buying an additional 1,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $102,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

