DOGGY Achieves Market Cap of $8.32 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a market cap of $8.32 million and $535,054.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.61 or 0.06942617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,768.22 or 1.00389820 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003329 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,044,619,408 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

