Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Shares of BERY opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

