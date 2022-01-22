$2.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.94.

NYSE:MA opened at $355.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.68.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.