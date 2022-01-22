Electra Protocol Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.86 million and $172,503.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00045163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,358,764,849 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

